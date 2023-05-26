0

On January 1, 2023 I was a resident of New York State. In the middle of the year I moved out of New York State to work for my employer physically in a different state. I abandoned my New York State domicile entirely: I ended my lease in the apartment I was renting, gave away my furniture, packed up all my possessions, etc. and I signed a new lease in the new state and have been living there since.

Now, after moving to the new state I am considering returning to New York State this same calendar year (2023). I am wondering how state taxes would look like for the 2023 Tax Year if I do decide to return to New York State the same year. Would I only be taxed as a resident for the amount of time until the date of my move out and for the amount of time following the date of my return?

Furthermore, on Form IT-203, Item G it instructs to "Enter the date you moved into or out of NYS", if there are two dates that would apply to my circumstance (date I left and date I returned), what should I put in the box? The instructions don't specify.

Improve this question
New contributor
nys-in-n-out is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

New York is pretty aggressive when it comes to taxation and residency. Unless you moved out of the State per the employer's demand (which it doesn't sound like you did), NYS will want to tax your employment income regardless of where you live.

Per the NYS FAQ, there's no clear cut definitive answer, but given the NYS aggressiveness on the matter I'd say that the simplest way would just to treat yourself as NYS resident for the whole year

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .