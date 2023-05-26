On January 1, 2023 I was a resident of New York State. In the middle of the year I moved out of New York State to work for my employer physically in a different state. I abandoned my New York State domicile entirely: I ended my lease in the apartment I was renting, gave away my furniture, packed up all my possessions, etc. and I signed a new lease in the new state and have been living there since.

Now, after moving to the new state I am considering returning to New York State this same calendar year (2023). I am wondering how state taxes would look like for the 2023 Tax Year if I do decide to return to New York State the same year. Would I only be taxed as a resident for the amount of time until the date of my move out and for the amount of time following the date of my return?

Furthermore, on Form IT-203, Item G it instructs to "Enter the date you moved into or out of NYS", if there are two dates that would apply to my circumstance (date I left and date I returned), what should I put in the box? The instructions don't specify.