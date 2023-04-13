Let's say I moved out of NY state on June 30th, 2022 (exactly half year NY resident) but I continue to work for same employer but in a different state. (New state I moved to, doesn't have state income tax). If I receive commission towards end of the year (when I was not a NY resident); is it true that I still need to allocate half of W2 box 16 wage to NY? (NY requires everything to be reported on box 16 even though I was a resident only for 6 months) . For example, Let's say my total wage was 60K (50k + 10K commission ; and commission pay date is in December ) , when I use IT-203-B schedule A to allocate NY wage, NY portion would be 30K, even though my pay stubs show a total of 25K end of June (NY resident income) ?
What is the commission for?
See Form IT-203, Nonresident and Part-Year Resident Income Tax Return. Essentially, you pay NY (and city, if applicable) taxes for income received during the period you were resident, possibly plus tax on income from NY state sources during the period you weren't resident (subject to NY standard deduction).
