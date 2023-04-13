0

Let's say I moved out of NY state on June 30th, 2022 (exactly half year NY resident) but I continue to work for same employer but in a different state. (New state I moved to, doesn't have state income tax). If I receive commission towards end of the year (when I was not a NY resident); is it true that I still need to allocate half of W2 box 16 wage to NY? (NY requires everything to be reported on box 16 even though I was a resident only for 6 months) . For example, Let's say my total wage was 60K (50k + 10K commission ; and commission pay date is in December ) , when I use IT-203-B schedule A to allocate NY wage, NY portion would be 30K, even though my pay stubs show a total of 25K end of June (NY resident income) ?

Improve this question
New contributor
Sur Esh is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • What is the commission for?
    – littleadv
    54 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

See Form IT-203, Nonresident and Part-Year Resident Income Tax Return. Essentially, you pay NY (and city, if applicable) taxes for income received during the period you were resident, possibly plus tax on income from NY state sources during the period you weren't resident (subject to NY standard deduction).

(Websearching "ny tax partial year" finds this form's instructions, plus articles from other sources in the topic.)

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Sur Esh is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.