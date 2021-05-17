1

Due to the 2018 IRS Tax Law, W-2 employees lose out on most work expense deductions including home office deduction, as I understand it. And for this year, you cannot use the home office deduction due to covid. Has to pass the test for the "convenience of the employer" rule. New York one of several states which still allow unreimbursed employee deductions and, perhaps, home office deduction.

What I'm wondering is can I declare that I have a home office for my New York State return but not for IRS? What I'm getting it is if IRS is not going to apply the home office deduction for me, why should they know if I have a home office or not? All it does is put a target on my back. If they're not going to deduct it, what am I gaining? But for New York State, they will deduct employee expenses and, possibly, home office deductions. Using Tax software such as TurboTax, is there a way to declare that I'm using a home office for New York State Tax Return but not declare it for my Federal Return?

  • The last sentence changes this question from being about tax rules to one about how to use a particular piece of software. – chepner 8 mins ago
  • I'm not aware of any changes to the ability to claim a home-office deduction in 2018. What changed was the need to do so in many cases, as the much higher standard deduction made itemizing unnecessary for many people. – chepner 4 mins ago

