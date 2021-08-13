I work remotely for a company in California, but I'm a Virginia resident 100% of the time. This is my first year working for this company. Last year, I claimed 1 exemption on my VA taxes (myself).

For work they use this online form, but I'm not sure what to put:

I think since I'm a Virginia resident, I still need to withhold VA state income tax, so that section is good.

What I don't know is what to put for CA filing status and CA withholding allowance. The options for CA filing status are: Single, Married One Income, Married Dual Income, Head of household, and Do not withhold.

I am single and don't live with any relative

Thanks!