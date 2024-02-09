The documentation for Gnucash mentions that "Any realized gain splits are ignored" within advanced portfolio reports. These reports provide information for open transactions, including actual prices integrated with a price database.

My current challenge lies in retrieving information on the revenue or gains from commodities for closed shares, particularly within the context of income/expense reports. I wonder whether Gnucash internally manages realized gains for closed shares. This is especially pertinent as the reconciliation process appears to have no effect on income/expense reports for a commodity account.

Does Gnucash include realized gains from commodities in income/expense or asset/liability reports for closed shares automatically or manually?