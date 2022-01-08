Let's begin with an example:

I have 1000 RUB. Then I buy 10 USD with an exchange rate of 60 RUB/USD, so I have 400 RUB and 10 USD. And after that I sell 10 USD for 80 RUB/USD, so I have 1200 RUB.

What is the correct way to track that in GnuCash?

If I just create 2 transactions of assets with different exchange rates, it would look like I did not get any income, because the income accounts are not involved in any of these transactions. Also when I open the Balance Sheet report, there is Unrealized gain of 200 RUB in the Equity section, however the gain in actually realized.