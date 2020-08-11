I just started using GNUCash to track my finances, and I have two hypothetical examples I'm not sure how to log.

Example 1

On Sunday, I made a 100$ purchase. Since I didn't have a credit card on hand, my friend paid, and I reimbursed him immediately in cash.

On Monday, the purchase got cancelled, and the 100$ were refunded to my friend's credit card.

On Tuesday, my friend returned the 100$ back to me, via direct bank-transfer.

How should these transactions be logged?

Sunday: Assets:Cash -> ? ? -> Expenses: Monday: Expenses:Purchase -> ? Tuesday: ? -> Assets:Bank Account

Example 2

Due to Covid-19, me and my roommates buy groceries jointly. One of us goes to the store, and pays for the groceries himself. I then reimburse him (in cash or direct bank-transfer) for everything, and everyone else then reimburses me. A few caveats:

I am reimbursed by different friends at different times, and in different ways (cash/bank transfer/etc.).

Sometimes I reimburse the friend who bought groceries before, and sometimes after, the other friends pay me.

The person buying groceries is not the same each time.

I want to be able to track the following: the total groceries expenses (for everyone together), my personal share of those groceries, and what each person owes me / I owe them.

How can I track this in GNUCash?