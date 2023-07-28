My company is offering me share options. I'm trying to understand what the tax implications are.

My understanding is that as soon as I convert the options into shares, I must pay tax because the amount I will pay for the shares will be less than they are actually worth.

I'm being told that I need to register a trust and give the shares to the trust. I'm not understanding how this is supposed to help, because first I will need to convert the options into shares, pay the tax, and then give the shares to the trust.

Where is my understanding incorrect?