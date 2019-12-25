The abbreviated context of the question is this: I have young children that are too young to name as secondary beneficiaries (my wife is the primary beneficiary) on various accounts. I am creating a revocable living trust, with the children named as beneficiaries, for my will to pass assets to, should my wife and I pass at the same time. That trust would then be named as secondary beneficiary on whatever accounts possible.

The question is this: since trust names do not need to be unique, if I name my trust "The John Doe Family Trust", what prevents someone from coming forward with the same trust name and attempting to lay claim to such assets? I understand that while we're alive the trust is effectively a pass through entity tied to mine and my wife's SSN / taxpayer id. But I'm not sure what happens once we pass.

(I get this a contrived scenario, I'm just trying to understand as much as I can.)