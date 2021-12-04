If this is only being proposed now by the company after you have completed the work, then I'm afraid it sounds like an attempt by the company to avoid or defer having to pay you.

Firstly, what did your contract with the company say? If they owe you £100k for the work then they can't suddenly decide to pay you in shares if that was not in the contract.

Secondly, if the company is indeed a "private limited company" then who is deciding the value of the shares they want to give you? If it's not trading on a stock exchange then you have no idea of the market value of the shares. Even if it is trading on a stock exchange, and they paid you £100k in cash for the work, would you immediately turn around and use that £100k to buy shares in that company? If not then I would seriously consider whether you want to take this route.

Even if you are able to find a way to minimise your tax burden, you are still taking on the risk that you will be able to sell the shares for cash later.