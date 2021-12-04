I completed a project for a private ltd company. they want to pay me in company shares worth 100k. I am trying to figure out what tax implications would I face and what is the solution to pay as little tax as possible in short term. should I ask them to pay in share options? can share options be priced at zero? how would that work? should I get shares on my name or under my company, what would be the difference. and any other suggestions also welcome
-
You should correct your post to show that you are paid by contract. If paid by contract, then you should state in what form the payment can or must occur then your choices are clearer. The contract should state how they value the equity payment (shares, options are called equity) as 100K.– user26178041 hour ago
If this is only being proposed now by the company after you have completed the work, then I'm afraid it sounds like an attempt by the company to avoid or defer having to pay you.
Firstly, what did your contract with the company say? If they owe you £100k for the work then they can't suddenly decide to pay you in shares if that was not in the contract.
Secondly, if the company is indeed a "private limited company" then who is deciding the value of the shares they want to give you? If it's not trading on a stock exchange then you have no idea of the market value of the shares. Even if it is trading on a stock exchange, and they paid you £100k in cash for the work, would you immediately turn around and use that £100k to buy shares in that company? If not then I would seriously consider whether you want to take this route.
Even if you are able to find a way to minimise your tax burden, you are still taking on the risk that you will be able to sell the shares for cash later.
-
It was in our contract to be paid after complation of the project. I believe company had a valuation to decide how much does it worth and some other people also invested in the company assuming paying the valued price. my problem is I haven't think this through on tax perspective when I accepted. now I realise the tax burden, I am a little in panic so to speak :)– Mert8 hours ago
-
1If it is a private company, keep in mind that those shares may not be very easy to sell/liquidate.– JohnFx ♦1 hour ago