I would appreciate you help with my question. I opened a DBA in Texas for my rental property a year ag. The DBA is coming without any identification number, what's mean that I can't pay my tax return.

When I'm trying to do my tax return in it's required my ITIN number (Which I don't have) but when I trying to file to ITIN number it's asking for my tax return ..!

how can I get one of the two is they both depend on the other?! I'm really lost!

Note: I'm not a USA resident/passport owner or have SSN. that's why I need the ITIN to pay my tax for the rental property income.

What should I do? the USA system is really hard to understand and follow. Thank a lot

