My wife and I filed our taxes in March 2020. We sent the specified forms to the Austin Texas ITIN office. After a bit of back-and-forth over required documents (original not notarized passport), she received the ITIN in November 2020.

We expected the office to automatically file our 1040, which was included with the ITIN application. Several months have gone by and I still dont see any sign of the tax return in my IRS online account. Nor have I received my refund, nor stimulus checks 2 or 3. I've left several messages at both the IRS and TAS phone lines, none of which seem to be staffed. My questions are: