I have filed my 2020 tax return jointly with my wife, along with my wife's ITIN application, back in late Feb 2020.

In March, I got a letter for IRS ITIN department saying that we should send my wife's original passport to them. So we sent my wife's passport on March 23rd. USPS tracking number confirmed that IRS received it on March 29th.

However, last week we have received another letter from IRS ITIN department saying that our ITIN application has been rejected, rejected because we have not sent the original identification document that they requested!

Okay, let's put our tax return and ITIN aside. Where is my wife's passport?

What can I do? How to handle this situation ? Who will help on this?