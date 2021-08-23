1

Jurisdiction: Canada (although answers from other parts of the world are welcome)

Could I set up a private business corporation in Canada to handle my family finances (eg. pay rent, car repairs, even groceries). What are the ramifications? Why doesn't everyone do it?

Context: It was recommended to me to set up a family trust. While trying to understand what it is, I started to wonder if my needs can be achieved with a private business corporation with restrictions on share issuing and share sales.

This is my thought experiment: Set up a private corporation with a pre-set number of shares in the articles of incorporation and complete restriction of share transfer and sale. This corporation's sole purpose will be to take care of our family. Then use this corporation to receive our paychecks, and pay our expenses, thus reducing our tax burden (even if we are taxed the full corporate rate on every paycheck with no deductions, it's still cheaper after a certain tax bracket than paying personal tax)

That's how my thinking goes: where are the pitfalls?

1

Then use this corporation to receive our paychecks

The corporation would have to be "hired by" the companies that you, your Significant Other (I prefer POSSLQ) and whoever else is involved in this scheme, work for.

IOW, your employers would have to contract with your corporation to do the work, and then your corporation hires you. I'm dubious the companies would do that.

Your corporation would have to handle payroll tax, healthcare tax, pensions, etc, etc.

Bottom line: it's a lot of work for minimal gain.

