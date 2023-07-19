AFAIK, the mortgage interest is only deductible when used to buy or substantially improve the house. But I did not see any mentions of when the improvements must take place.

Imagine, I take a $500,000 mortgage loan (or refinance) in October 2023. I use $450,000 to buy the house. I plan to use $10,000 in January 2024 to make valid home improvements. Then I will use $20,000 in January 2025 to make more valid home improvements.

Does this mean my home acquisition debt is $480,000 (since this money was used to buy or substantially improve the house)?

Publication 936