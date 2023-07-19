AFAIK, the mortgage interest is only deductible when used to buy or substantially improve the house. But I did not see any mentions of when the improvements must take place.
Imagine, I take a $500,000 mortgage loan (or refinance) in October 2023. I use $450,000 to buy the house. I plan to use $10,000 in January 2024 to make valid home improvements. Then I will use $20,000 in January 2025 to make more valid home improvements.
Does this mean my home acquisition debt is $480,000 (since this money was used to buy or substantially improve the house)?
Refinanced home acquisition debt. Any secured debt you use to refinance home acquisition debt is treated as home acquisition debt. However, the new debt will qualify as home acquisition debt only up to the amount of the balance of the old mortgage principal just before the refinancing. Any additional debt not used to buy, build, or substantially improve a qualified home isn't home acquisition debt.