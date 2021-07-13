I am in desperate need of some help having exhausted my options

I had refinanced my home loan in 2012 through Amerisave mortgage company and as part of the refinance Amerisave paid off CitiMortgage - the previous mortgage company.

In the process of selling my house - we came to know that Citi, although got the payment from refinance never discharged the lien in the county records (Mercer county) and the buyers title search showed a lien from 2010 when the original loan was issued.

We are now stuck and cannot close. I found the contact info of the title company that closed the 2012 loan and they were helpful enough to locate the documents and send me the final HUD statement that the payment to CitiMortgage was made and that everything was in order, CitiMortgage however stopped existing as a separate company(merged with Citi bank) and all they have is an email address to request service for old accounts. I am exhausted running around with no avenue for help.

Is there any way under NJ law I can take the records I have retrieved and approach the county/state records to clear this lien of my property.

This has gotten a pretty desperate situation for me to have two mortgages and not close on my older home

Regards Sid