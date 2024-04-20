As a first-time homebuyer with limited information or experience in the field, I'm planning to purchase my first home in winter 2024 or spring 2025. Currently, I have approximately $50,000 in my checking account, and I intend to increase this amount to $100,000 to $150,000 by then. I'm curious if there are any banks, credit unions, or special programs where transferring my funds could potentially ease the process of qualifying for a home mortgage or secure a more favorable deal?

P.S.: I plan to opt for a conventional loan with a 10-20% down payment, but I'm unsure if there are any better opportunities available for first-time homebuyers?

P.S.: I plan to buy a single family house in San Francisco Bay area.