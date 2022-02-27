In US federal income taxes, the mortgage interest itemized deduction is reduced if the mortgage debt exceeds $1,000,000 (for loans taken out after 1987) or $750,000 (for loans taken out after 2017). In Publication 936, it seems that this is "average balance" of all the home acquisition debt.

However, after reading the publication, I am still not clear on how this average is considered when a mortgage starts or ends in the middle of the year. Consider the example of a person who buys a new house and sells an old house during the year, with the following two mortgages, both of which were taken out after 2017 (the numbers are made up):

Mortgage A balance: Jan: $200k Feb: $199k Mar: $198k Apr: $197k May: $196k Jun: $195k Jul: $194k Aug: $193k Sep: $192k Oct: $191k Nov: $190k house is sold at the end of Nov Mortgage B balance: house is purchased at the beginning of Sep Sep: $800k Oct: $798k Nov: $796k Dec: $794k

What should be the average mortgage balance here? I can think of two options:

Add up all the monthly balances for all mortgages, and then divide by 12. This effectively takes the average balance of each mortgage over the whole year, including the months when the mortgage did not exist and the house was not owned. This comes out to $5.138 million / 12 = about $428k, which is well below the $750k limit, which means all the mortgage interest for the year is deductible. Take the average balance of each mortgage only over the part of the year that that mortgage existed and the house was owned, and then add them up. This would result in the average for mortgage A being $195k, and for mortgage B being $797k, for a total of $992k, which is above the $750k limit, which means only a portion of the mortgage interest for the year is deductible.

Which one is right?