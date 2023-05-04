0

I'm a part-time software engineer, and I want to go to the Bay Area to meet people I've only met online, do networking, meet my employer and former employer in-person, etc. However, it's a trip I'm paying for myself and I will do stuff that's fun and maybe meet family members or something as well. Could I deduct the cost of the flight and the cost of staying in a "hacker house" as 1099 self-employment business expenses? Are there certain things I could do on the trip that would make it count officially as personal development?

I also received a personal development grant (from a program, not an employer) and will use part of it to pay for the trip.

2
  • you mention 1099 but then use the words "meet my employer and former employer" are they customers or employers?
    – mhoran_psprep
    1 hour ago
  • I'm tagging as US since you mentioned 1099 and the Bay Area.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

Business allowable deductions have to be "ordinary and necessary" (26 USC 162). If you're mixing a business trip with a vacation you'll need to determine what is the primary reason, is it a business trip that you spend some time to relax on a side of, or is it a vacation that you're mixing with some occasional business meetings? You can go through the IRS Publication 463 for more guidance on making that determination.

In the end, in audit, it will all come to your specific facts and circumstances and how you can justify and defend your position. One might argue that meeting the current employer is both ordinary and may be even necessary. But can the same be said about meeting past employers? Networking? Meeting online friends in person? I doubt it.

"Personal development" is not a deductible expense. Paying for trainings is, going to relevant trade conference maybe is, but you'll need to show receipts for specific things that you paid for that qualify as development.

Also, you cannot deduct an expense if someone else paid for it. So if you're paying for the trip from the money you got in a grant - it cannot be deductible unless that grant is included in your taxable income.

