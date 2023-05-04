Business allowable deductions have to be "ordinary and necessary" (26 USC 162). If you're mixing a business trip with a vacation you'll need to determine what is the primary reason, is it a business trip that you spend some time to relax on a side of, or is it a vacation that you're mixing with some occasional business meetings? You can go through the IRS Publication 463 for more guidance on making that determination.

In the end, in audit, it will all come to your specific facts and circumstances and how you can justify and defend your position. One might argue that meeting the current employer is both ordinary and may be even necessary. But can the same be said about meeting past employers? Networking? Meeting online friends in person? I doubt it.

"Personal development" is not a deductible expense. Paying for trainings is, going to relevant trade conference maybe is, but you'll need to show receipts for specific things that you paid for that qualify as development.

Also, you cannot deduct an expense if someone else paid for it. So if you're paying for the trip from the money you got in a grant - it cannot be deductible unless that grant is included in your taxable income.