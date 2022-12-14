So sadly recently I became unemployed due to funding issues-grant money ran out. Being disabled has me at an increased cost of living compared to a healthy single head of the household person so I started to sell my used old clothing I no longer want since I have the time to post it online. I want to emphasize. I am not profiting. I'm simply trying to get a bit of cash to pay my medical expenses not covered by my insurance.

Naturally with most of the items being over 20 yrs old I don't have receipts. I can't afford a tax expert so if I get that form in the mail from Paypal or Stripe if I reach the $600 limit GROSS, not net mind you-- not actual totals after the fees and shipping, gross, how do I convey on TaxUSA a free tax software, that I did not profit and I'm literally just doing a garage sale to help KEEP MYSELF FROM BEING HOMELESS while I work with Acess-VR to help me get a job as a disabled individual.

I'm having trouble getting employment due to my area of expertise and specific disabilities. SO you can imagine the last thing I want is to report this incorrectly and get taxed if I reach that limit.

The gross total too doesn't take into consideration all the fees I paid and shipping. So really the $500 on my Depop gross after fees I calculated on Excel is only $331 net for the entire year.

I have a business Paypal as I transfer money back and forth and found years ago that's easier to deal with but I'm not a business. So how would I report this since I'm not actually making money, I'm losing money.

Nothing I'm selling IMHO if the IRS saw would flag as being something I'm profiting on. But like every other American I don't save receipts for two blasted decades!!!!! Thank you for your advice I'm not getting any help from Depop even after explaining my calculated Excel sheet and how they shouldn't send out this form to anyone unless they reach net $600 or more on Stripe and naturally Paypal never replies. LOL So yea. At a loss :(.

I can't find a local free tax place in my area that will volunteer to help low income and/or disabled individuals either which do exist in some places.