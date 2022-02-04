2

There has been quite a lot of chatter recently about sites like Paypal and Venmo being required to provide sellers with 1099 forms. (Link) The first part of the question is whether the $600 threshold for sending a 1099 form is from their total sales, or their "profit" (after comparing sales and purchases).

For example, say a person uses a Paypal account to sell used items from their household (small-ticket items like used clothing). Over the last year, this person sold items for a total of $800. They also sometimes uses the same Paypal account to purchase items, about $500 for the year. They did not receive a 1099, nor is one available for download. Is this because their net income from Paypal was $800-500 = $300?

Relatedly, is this person required to claim this income on their taxes? The whole sales total of $800? Just the $300 net?

1

The 1099K reporting threshold is pretty high - $20K (gross proceeds) or 200 transactions. It doesn't sound like you were able to go over that threshold, so you might not receive the 1099 from them.

That doesn't mean that you don't have to report the income on your tax return - you still need to report it.

The net income is the gross proceeds minus cost of purchase of the item. From your description it is not clear that the $800 sale and the $500 purchase are for the same item.

4
  • Is it true then, that a person must claim all income from everything they sell, even if it's not a commercial enterprise but just passing on things like shoes their kid outgrows? Since the items were purchased initially with taxed income and almost certainly sold at a lower price point, this hardly seems like income. Also, the sales and purchases are all for different items. Not related
    – nuggethead
    1 hour ago
  • In 2022 the threshold is now $600.
    – mhoran_psprep
    1 hour ago
  • @nuggethead, some US states have "defined" sales tax as sales and use tax and that does include private sales such as yard sales, flea market sales, person-to-person sales. If one considers the purchase price and depreciation, AND itemizes these costs (within certain constraints, contact a tax expert), one might be able to recoup losses, but the labor involved boggles the mind.
    – fred_dot_u
    1 hour ago
  • So, @fred_dot_u_2 the entire amount in sales counts as income unless this taxpayer wants to prove through depreciation and purchase price, saving receipts and all of that, that it was not actually profit? Also there is no SALES tax in this question - some us states have none
    – nuggethead
    1 hour ago

