There has been quite a lot of chatter recently about sites like Paypal and Venmo being required to provide sellers with 1099 forms. (Link) The first part of the question is whether the $600 threshold for sending a 1099 form is from their total sales, or their "profit" (after comparing sales and purchases).

For example, say a person uses a Paypal account to sell used items from their household (small-ticket items like used clothing). Over the last year, this person sold items for a total of $800. They also sometimes uses the same Paypal account to purchase items, about $500 for the year. They did not receive a 1099, nor is one available for download. Is this because their net income from Paypal was $800-500 = $300?

Relatedly, is this person required to claim this income on their taxes? The whole sales total of $800? Just the $300 net?