I put a fake name on eBay and bought stuff. However, I recently purchased a tablet screen, and they require me to fetch it in the post office. I realized that they had sent me the package with the fake name. And I checked on the eBay website that fake name is not allowed. So then I won't get the package? I didn't know that I should use the real name as my previous purchase was small enough to fit in my mailbox, and I didn't have to fetch it myself in the post office.

So what now?