I'm looking at a health insurance plan that has a deductible of $3000, for each person enrolled. If you enroll one person, it pays out when that person has $3000 or more of medical expenses. If you enroll two people, it pays out if either enrolled person has $3000 of medical expenses, regardless of how much in medical expenses the other person has paid.

If I enroll a family of at least two people, this is not a High-Deductible Health Plan for IRS purposes, because the per-person "embedded deductible" is below the threshold for family HDHP deductibles for 2024. The plan can begin paying out at $3000 of family expenses, if they all were for one person, and $3000 is below the $3200 family threshold.

If I enroll just myself, I would have purchased health insurance for one person with a deductible of $3000, which is above the HDHP threshold for individual coverage. The plan seems to meet all other HDHP requirements.

Would I then have "self-only HDHP coverage" for IRS purposes? Or would the entire plan be disqualified from giving HDHP coverage to any individuals, regardless of the deductible amounts, because the coverage offered to families does not qualify?