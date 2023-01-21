I've set up a single member LLC (taxed as an S-Corp) for my self-employment work. I'm hoping to have the S-corp contribute some of my salary to an SEP-IRA which, as I understand it, means the S-corp can deduct that on taxes later on.

I already have an SEP-IRA I set up that I made contributions to myself (when I was just a sole proprietorship). I'm wondering if I need to create a new, separate SEP-IRA account that only the S-corp contributes to or if can I just contribute as an S-Corp to that same SEP-IRA (if so, would I still be able to contribute part of my salary as an employee or would only the S-corp employer be able to contribute)?

Or is there some other way to get more tax benefits here?