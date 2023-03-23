0

I'm a nonresident alien for tax purposes - as per Sprintax. Usually, all the forms I need to file as a non-resident alien are provided in Sprintax, but I also created a Robinhood account. I have an insignificant profit from the stocks, and little interest because of Robinhood Gold yield (say less than $100). Recently, I also contributed to the 2022 Roth IRA which has a 1% match.

I figure I will have to file tax for Robihnhood besides other tax documents for W2, etc., but I'm just even more confused after a bunch of Google - maybe because I don't have experience with tax filing ever. What are some of the suggested ways to navigate what to file, and make sure I file the tax correctly?

Hopefully, this is not a duplicate. If it is, please point me in the right direction.

