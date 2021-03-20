0

I am an international citizen and according to the rules specified on the IRS website at this link, I am a resident alien from 2020 (For years before this my status was non-resident alien). I lived in the Indiana state for the entire 2020 and for state income taxes I have to file only Indiana State tax return.

According to the information on this Indiana DOR page there are two options:

  1. Form IT-40 for Full year residents
  2. Form IT-40PNR and for Part-Year Residents and Full-Year Nonresidents

Until the previous tax year (2019) I used to file Indiana taxes as Nonresident using the form IT-40PNR. Yes, I used to file IT-40PNR despite living in Indiana for the entire year. I am not sure why this was the case, maybe because I was an international citizen or maybe because I was a nonresident alien according to the IRS.

However, as I mentioned from the tax year 2020, according to IRS, I am a resident alien now.

So my question is: Will I be a filling IT-40 for Indiana from year 2020 or will I continue using IT-40PNR? Why I am asking this is because despite my tax residency (as defined by IRS) being changed to Resident alien from Nonresident alien, I will still not qualify for in-state tuition for Indiana state, if I had to pay tuition on my own. So for the income tax purposes also will I continue to be a full year nonresident for Indiana or not?

I know this is a complex questions so please feel free to get back to me if you have some doubts.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.