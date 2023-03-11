Last year I used the marketplace (healthcare.gov) to get health insurance for myself (F1) and my dependents (F2). Based on the information and documents I provided, they found me eligible and gave my APTC toward my premium payment (for the duration of 2022).

Now, when I am filing my taxes (through sprintax) they are telling me that I (as non-resident alien) am not eligible to receive APTC and I need to pay back the amount I received. If that is so, then why they gave me that in the first place.

As tax expert, what do you think? I am not able to pay all that amount at once - if I have to do it. What should I do or …?

I know someone who know someone which have the same legal status like me, however someone helped him to file his taxes claim thousands of $$. How can be such a difference between my case and his.

Sorry for dummy question, any help is appreciated. Thanks