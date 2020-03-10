I am a nonresident alien living in the USA and paying federal and state taxes on my salary. I am working in a university in Colorado with a J1 visa which is valid from 06/24/2018. I have a social security number that I have received from my previous J1 program in 2007.

While I was doing my tax return online, I declared some bank account promotions (from US banks, referred as the total interest as specified in the 1099 INT forms) and interest from savings accounts (from US banks). However, it appears that the online website (Sprintax) does not include these interests as taxable income in my tax return. Do I need to report these additional income by some other means? I want to make sure I file everything correct and, thus, avoid any future penalty/implications. I am assuming Sprintax will file Form 1040NR for me since I am a nonresident alien.

Also, I have a foreign interest income but I was told by Sprintax that these foreign income do not need to be reported since I am a nonresident alien. I will be glad if someone could confirm this.