I would like to open a LLC in the US in order to have access to some online brokers, like Interactive Brokers and Robinhood. I understand I will need to file an annual report with the state (Wyoming for example) and pay $52 fee. However the tax reporting is really confusing.

From what I understand I don't have to pay capital gains tax, because I will be paying it in my home country. For dividends the brokers withhold 30% tax, so I don't have to do anything there either. But:

Do I have to file a yearly tax return? Do I have to file quarterly estimated tax?

If yes, is that something people generally do themselves, or is it almost required to pay a professional to do it?

I'm a non-resident alien, I don't plan travelling to the US.

Thanks