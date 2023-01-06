8

Why did the composite rate for I bonds issued drop to 6.89% from 9.62% when the Fed has been increasing interest rate? What is the correlation between I bonds rate and Feds fund rate?

2
  • The actual rate of interest for an I bond is a combination of the fixed rate and the inflation rate.
    – AKdemy
    Jan 3 at 11:27
  • What are "I bonds"? United States Series I bonds?
    – Peter Mortensen
    yesterday

2 Answers

11

I Bond rates are linked to current inflation (which has been falling since June), while the Fed increases interest rates in the hope that inflation decreases more in the future*.

https://www.rateinflation.com/inflation-rate/usa-inflation-rate/ enter image description here

3
  • That's the trade-off of I bonds. You give up the promise of a guaranteed rate if return in exchange for the promise that the rate should stay safely above inflation.
    – keshlam
    2 days ago
  • What do you mean by "You give up the promise (what promise?) of a guaranteed rate if return in exchange for the promise that the rate should stay safely above inflation?"
    – HelloDarkWorld
    2 days ago
  • @HelloDarkWorld most bonds are fixed rate. You know that you will get a specific return for the life of the bond. Not so with I Bonds and TIPS, which are variable rate.
    – RonJohn
    yesterday
7

You can look here for the actual data.

enter image description here

The values are computed as shown below. enter image description here

See treasurydirect for details.

This answer shows how the semi-annual inflation rate is computed from CPI-U data. .

2
  • 1
    Thank you so much for the detailed calculation! I just don't have enough reputation to upvote your answer!
    – HelloDarkWorld
    2 days ago
  • no worries, glad it helped
    – AKdemy
    2 days ago

