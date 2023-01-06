Why did the composite rate for I bonds issued drop to 6.89% from 9.62% when the Fed has been increasing interest rate? What is the correlation between I bonds rate and Feds fund rate?
The actual rate of interest for an I bond is a combination of the fixed rate and the inflation rate.– AKdemyJan 3 at 11:27
What are "I bonds"? United States Series I bonds?– Peter Mortensenyesterday
2 Answers
I Bond rates are linked to current inflation (which has been falling since June), while the Fed increases interest rates in the hope that inflation decreases more in the future*.
https://www.rateinflation.com/inflation-rate/usa-inflation-rate/
That's the trade-off of I bonds. You give up the promise of a guaranteed rate if return in exchange for the promise that the rate should stay safely above inflation.– keshlam2 days ago
What do you mean by "You give up the promise (what promise?) of a guaranteed rate if return in exchange for the promise that the rate should stay safely above inflation?" 2 days ago
@HelloDarkWorld most bonds are fixed rate. You know that you will get a specific return for the life of the bond. Not so with I Bonds and TIPS, which are variable rate.– RonJohnyesterday
You can look here for the actual data.
The values are computed as shown below.
See treasurydirect for details.
This answer shows how the semi-annual inflation rate is computed from CPI-U data. .
1Thank you so much for the detailed calculation! I just don't have enough reputation to upvote your answer! 2 days ago
no worries, glad it helped– AKdemy2 days ago