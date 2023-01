I've noticed the Fed in the US has increased their Fed Fund Rate and the banks in the US have also increased their rates in the Certificate of Deposits (CD) from 0.XX% to 4.XX% since 2021 until now.

However, when the Fed has increased its Fed Fund Rate by 0.75% or 0.5%, the rates of the CD didn't increase by this magnitude in response, so what could generally be the reason of this discrepancy? Also, is there a positive correlation between Feds Fund Rate and rates for CDs? Thank you.