If on 2/1/2023, a person bought $10K (@6.89% I bond rate) I bond and its I bond rate has dropped to 3.79% as of now. The current I bond rate is 5.27%. If this I bond rate of 5.27% drops in the future, will the I bond rate of 3.79% drop or rise? Why?

In addition, since the current I bond rate is 5.27%, which is lowered than the original 6.89%, why did the I bond rate of 6.89% drop to 3.79% when the current I bond rate of 5.27% is lowered than the original 6.89%?

Thank you.