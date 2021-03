You have to consider the impact of market interest rates on existing bonds. Assume that market risk-free interest rates are 2%. If I purchase a bond for $1000 that has a 2% yield and 10 year maturity, then that means I'm getting $20 per year, and my $1000 back in 10 years.

Now, let's suppose market interest rates go up to 5%. My bond is still sitting there yielding $20/year though. Now it's not looking so hot. While I was happy to pay $1000 for that bond before, now if I want to sell it to someone else they won't pay as much for it, because for the same $1000 they could buy a bond paying $50/yr. So now maybe they will only pay $800 (or something) for my bond.

So because market interest rates went UP, the value of my existing bond went DOWN.