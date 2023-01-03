According to https://www.rateinflation.com/inflation-rate/usa-inflation-rate/, the November 2022 inflation rate is 7.11%, but the I Bond rate according to Treasury Direct is 6.89% (from November 2022 to April 2023). I know that there is a positive correlation between inflation rate and I bond rate, but why could be factors that could contribute to the discrepancy of one being 7.11% (I've compared multiple resources and 7.1% or 7.11% seem to be the one reported) and another being 6.89%?