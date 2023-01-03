According to https://www.rateinflation.com/inflation-rate/usa-inflation-rate/, the November 2022 inflation rate is 7.11%, but the I Bond rate according to Treasury Direct is 6.89% (from November 2022 to April 2023). I know that there is a positive correlation between inflation rate and I bond rate, but why could be factors that could contribute to the discrepancy of one being 7.11% (I've compared multiple resources and 7.1% or 7.11% seem to be the one reported) and another being 6.89%?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 11 times
3
-
6.89 is not inflation but the combined rate as per my other answer (I compute the values). The other answer may be misleading as they are only partially derived from inflation BUT not determined by inflation alone (although linked does not imply it is the only factor - it just does not mention another). Also, the rate is set on 1st of November, you do not even know the November rate yet. (which is a rate of change to the previous year).– AKdemy29 mins ago
-
Thanks. What do you mean by "the rate (what rate?) is set on 1st of November, you do not even know the November rate yet. (which is a rate of change to the previous year)"?– HelloDarkWorld21 mins ago
-
1@HelloDarkWorld Rate for I bonds is set every half a year on November 1st and May 1st.– littleadv9 mins ago
Add a comment |