I started a new job on the 26th of September, 2022 for an annual salary of £55,000.

Working 09:00 - 17:30, 5 days a week.

My monthly gross salary is: £4,583.33

I have a student loan, repayment plan 2.



My employer uses Xero to process payroll.

There's only 3 of us in the company - my manager sorts out all of the payroll/ finances etc. and is by no means a qualified accountant.

The TL;DR is:

I worked 5 days in September and should have been paid for those 5 days, the following week (week commencing the 3rd of October)

I didn't get paid for those 5 days I worked in September

Raised this with manager and he says Xero (his payroll software) doesn't allow him to work out just 5 days of salary

Sends me £750 directly into my bank account (and I naively thought nothing of it)

October's payroll comes around

I get paid £750 less than what I should be getting (got paid a net of £2411.68 instead of what it says on the payslip, a net of £3,161.68).

Manager says the difference was an advance payment from my October salary, sent to me at the beginning of October (to cover the 5 days I worked in September)

I let him know that this doesn't make sense, as I should be paid for the entirety of October + the 5 days of September I worked.

Manager emails his accountant, including me in the email

Manager receives an email from the accountant privately (not including me), stating that he (my manager) has to "work it out manually".

Proceeds to send me £605.38

His explanation being:

Hi

I have added the September back pay to November's payslip.

Then we calculated your net pay for Nov.

Deducted October net pay.

Paid the difference today.

You'll see it on Nov's payslip when I formally post it at the end of the month.

Sorry for the hoo-hah.

November's pay comes around, I get paid £146.76 more than it states on my net pay on my payslip.

No mention of any additional deductions or values being added on my payslip. Payslip looks identical to October, with the addition of a payment towards my pension pot.

A monthly breakdown of the events:

September:

Initially received nothing. Further calculations done right at the bottom.

October:

06/10/2022: Received £750 (into my bank account)

25/10/2022: Received £2411.68 at the end of the month with my Payslip (into my bank account)

This means that I have been paid appropriately for the month of October.

A net total of £3161.68 after tax & deductions.

Roughly a 31.016% deduction on my £4583.33 gross pay.

He fucked up setting up my pension so I didn't contribute that month and only paid for:

PAYE: ~17.14%

NI: ~9.36%

Student Loan: ~4.516%



(Calculated as % of my gross pay)

All figures match in the payslip.

November:

27/10/2022: Received £605.38 as a one-off payment to cover September (I was told) (into my bank account)

28/11/2022: Received £3205.86 at the end of the month with my Payslip (into my bank account)

My net total for November (the Payslip states) was £3059.10

Roughly a 33.254% deduction on my £4583.33 gross pay.

After all of the deductions:

PAYE: ~17.14%

NI: ~8.396%

Pension: ~3.202%

Student Loan: ~4.516%



(Calculated as % of my gross pay)

That comes out to approximately: £3059.10 but I received £3205.86 into my bank account.

That means I have been paid an extra:

£605.38 on the 27/10/2022 and £146.76 on the 28/11/2022 (what I received: £3205.86, minus what I should have been paid £3059.10)

That's a total of £752.14 - which would cover the month of September (those 5 days I worked) but I don't understand how that figure works.

I expected:

£55,000 / 12 = £4,583.33

£4,583.33 / 22 (working days of September, incl. the public holiday on the 19th) = £208.33 (Which is the gross pay, per day)

£208.33 * 5 = a gross pay of £1041.67 (rounded) for the 5 days I worked in September

£1041.67 - 33.254% (approx percent of deductions, based on my November payslip) = ~£695.273058

Not £752.14 that I received.

I mean, the above does cover everything I worked for in September and I am pleased it's that much, but I just don't understand how he calculated these figures. The numbers just don't match up and I can't figure out if my calculation is wrong or his calculations are wrong. The discrepancies in the payslips are worrying me to be honest and I'm wondering if I can get into trouble for undeclared income (as that's what it looks like to me)?

When I check my HRMC app, I can see that I only paid taxes on the months of October & November. Nothing for my current employer for September.

Interestingly, the additional £146.76 I received in November seems to be the exact number I paid towards my pension, so I wonder if there's something wrong there as well?