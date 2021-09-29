On my UK payslip in recent months under Earnings I have Basic Pay, Overtime, Call out rate, Pension Deduction and Average Holiday Pay.

I am a salaried full time employee, payed in arrears per month (eg if a month has 30 days in it I will be paid the same as if a month has 31 days) Monthly basic pay is exactly my yearly salary dived by 12. Nothing has changed with my employment. I am entitled to 30 days holiday per year plus bank holidays which are not included on my payslip. I always take the full allocation. I get the same Basic Pay per month despite how many holiday days I take that month. My overtime is paid hourly and call out rate is a flat fixed rate. The Average Holiday Pay amount does not calculate to an hour, day or week payment.

Assuming my request to HR or the accounts dept goes unanswered, what could Average Holiday Pay refer to on my payslip?