For context:
- My annual gross salary is
£55,000, which makes it around
£4583.33gross per month (
£55,000 / 12 = £4583.33).
- I have been auto-enrolled onto my workplace's pension scheme and my contribution is 5%.
- My workplace contributes the other 3%
My workplace uses NEST for processing pension contributions.
When I checked, it mentioned that NEST uses 'relief at source', meaning my contributions are calculated based on my net pay but I don't seem to see any evidence of this. Perhaps I am getting confused at how this is calculated.
My net salary after tax & student loans is (excluding pension stated on payslip):
£3205.86
I recently double checked my payslip from work and noticed that they have my pension contribution as
£146.76.
But when I use the pension regulator website's calculator, for the annual salary of
£55,000, I can see that the amount I should pay is:
£183.46.
This happens to be that
£183.46 - 20% = £146.76.
So is my contribution correct? Or should I be paying
£183.46 in total like the calculator suggests?
I know for sure that there are no other fees involved when my pension contribution is sent to NEST so I'm not sure which value should be correct?
The only way I can make sense of this is if I use the following calculation
Tax year of 22-23:
Gross Salary:
£4583.33
Qualifying Earnings:
£4583.33
Qualifying Earnings Lower Threshold (monthly 2022/2023):
£520
Qualifying Earnings Upper Threshold (monthly 2022/2023):
£4,189
Taken from: https://www.thepensionsregulator.gov.uk/en/employers/new-employers/im-an-employer-who-has-to-provide-a-pension/declare-your-compliance/ongoing-duties-for-employers-/earnings-thresholds
Earnings on which pension is calculated:
£4,189 (Earning over Qualifying Earnings Upper Threshold ignored) - £520.00 = £3,669.00
Therefore my pension contribution is calculated as:
£3,669.00 * 5% = £183.45
Applying basic tax relief, that comes to:
£183.45 - 20% = £146.76
Which is what it states on my payslip.
Also, compared with the values from the pensions regulator website: https://www.thepensionsregulator.gov.uk/employers/work-out-your-automatic-enrolment-costs
This works out the same.
But I thought I should be contributing
£183.45 into my pension, not
£146.76, because as far as I understand, 20% of
£183.45 is more than 20% of
£146.76. Or is that the incorrect assumption to make here? I don't fully understand how this 'relief at source' works, if it says it works on my net pay.
The way I understand it, I pay
£146.76 and NEST adds 20%. But
£146.76 + 20% is not
£183.45.