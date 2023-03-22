For context:



My annual gross salary is £55,000, which makes it around £4583.33 gross per month (£55,000 / 12 = £4583.33).

I have been auto-enrolled onto my workplace's pension scheme and my contribution is 5%.

My workplace contributes the other 3%

My workplace uses NEST for processing pension contributions.

When I checked, it mentioned that NEST uses 'relief at source', meaning my contributions are calculated based on my net pay but I don't seem to see any evidence of this. Perhaps I am getting confused at how this is calculated. My net salary after tax & student loans is (excluding pension stated on payslip): £3205.86

I recently double checked my payslip from work and noticed that they have my pension contribution as £146.76 .

But when I use the pension regulator website's calculator, for the annual salary of £55,000 , I can see that the amount I should pay is: £183.46 .

This happens to be that £183.46 - 20% = £146.76 . So is my contribution correct? Or should I be paying £183.46 in total like the calculator suggests?

I know for sure that there are no other fees involved when my pension contribution is sent to NEST so I'm not sure which value should be correct?

The only way I can make sense of this is if I use the following calculation

Tax year of 22-23:

Gross Salary: £4583.33

Qualifying Earnings: £4583.33

Qualifying Earnings Lower Threshold (monthly 2022/2023): £520

Qualifying Earnings Upper Threshold (monthly 2022/2023): £4,189

Taken from: https://www.thepensionsregulator.gov.uk/en/employers/new-employers/im-an-employer-who-has-to-provide-a-pension/declare-your-compliance/ongoing-duties-for-employers-/earnings-thresholds

Earnings on which pension is calculated:

£4,189 (Earning over Qualifying Earnings Upper Threshold ignored) - £520.00 = £3,669.00

Therefore my pension contribution is calculated as:

£3,669.00 * 5% = £183.45

Applying basic tax relief, that comes to:

£183.45 - 20% = £146.76

Which is what it states on my payslip.

Also, compared with the values from the pensions regulator website: https://www.thepensionsregulator.gov.uk/employers/work-out-your-automatic-enrolment-costs

This works out the same.

But I thought I should be contributing £183.45 into my pension, not £146.76 , because as far as I understand, 20% of £183.45 is more than 20% of £146.76 . Or is that the incorrect assumption to make here? I don't fully understand how this 'relief at source' works, if it says it works on my net pay.