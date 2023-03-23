I left Company 1 on the 22nd of September, 2022

My salary at Company 1 was £41,000 .

My P45 states that my:

Total pay to date (at the time) was: £19,741.76

Total tax to date (at the time) was: £2,690.40

I joined Company 2 on the 26th of September, 2022.



My salary at Company 2 is now £55,000 .



. I work 5 days a week, 08:00 until 17:30.



I was auto-enrolled on my pension scheme and contribute 5% on a relief at source basis



My tax code is 1257L

I get paid monthly at the end of the month but in this case, I need to work out my gross/ net pay for just 5 days.

Therefore I need to calculate what my gross pay is, what my deductions are and how much my net pay is after this.

I have attempted to work this out myself but I think I'm not in the right ballpark at all with my figures.

The calculation I used is as follows

Daily Gross Pay:

£55,000 / 260 working days in a year = £211.54

Gross Pay (September):

£211.54 * 5 = £1,057.69

Tax bands for that month:



Basic rate: 20% for income between £12,570 and £50,270 .



for income between and . Higher rate: 40% for income between £50,271 and £150,000 .



Since my annual salary is £55,000 , I should be taxed at the basic rate of 20% for the first £37,700 and at the higher rate of 40% for the remaining £17,300 .

Given that I've already used up my personal allowance during my previous employment at Company 1, my September taxable income would be equal to my gross pay for the month:

So, to reiterate, my Taxable Income for September is:

£1,057.69 .

If not, my Income Tax for September should be:

20% * £1,057.69 = £211.54

As for the National Insurance contributions for September, I'm not sure if I'm working this out correctly.

Checking the government website, I can see that the Employee National Insurance rates are: Category letter A:

£123 to £242 (£533 to £1,048 a month) = 0%

£242.01 to £967 (£1,048.01 to £4,189 a month) = 12%

Over £967 a week (£4,189 a month) = 2%

Since my weekly earnings for September are £1,057.69 , my NI contributions for September should be:

Weekly NI Contributions (September):

13.25% * (£1,057.69 - £242) = £108.07

(using 13.25 because we had a 1.25% increase during that period until November 2022)

In summary, for the month of September, I would pay:

Taxable Income: £1,057.69

Income Tax: £211.54

National Insurance: £108.07



But is this correct? I'm not even sure how to calculate my pension + student loan in this case. Would really appreciate some help in working this out as I'm at my knowledge limit with this and would really like to be able to work this out on my own in the future!