I had bought some sharers of an sector ETF in my joint account with my spouse. Now those shares (suppose quantity 250) are far below ( let say $40 per) our purchase price( let say $100).

I am thinking to buy more (150) of same ETF in UTMA account of our kid (at $40), And later sale same quantity (150) from my joint account when the ETF is $45 or so without waiting 30 days.

My question is if this will be treated as Wash Sale?