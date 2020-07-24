Day 1: I purchase Stock A.
Day 5: I purchase more Stock A.
Day 18: I sell 1/2 of total investment for a loss.
I don't repurchase same or similar stock.
Is this loss deductible, to be netted with other short term capital gains?
