0

Day 1: I purchase Stock A.

Day 5: I purchase more Stock A.

Day 18: I sell 1/2 of total investment for a loss.

I don't repurchase same or similar stock.

Is this loss deductible, to be netted with other short term capital gains?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Brian Belgrave is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Brian Belgrave is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.