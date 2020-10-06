I put like $14,000 in a Fidelity account, and $5,000 in a TD ameritrade account.I used all the money in 2 accounts to buy shares of UGL Etf on 8-18-20 (this Proshares leveraged ETF tracks the gold price X 2), because the gold price has soared. However, 8-19-20, gold price started to fall. And, I sold all the shares on 8-25-20, incurred a loss of $1600 ($1200 + $400). The Buy and Sell transactions at 2 accounts happened pretty much at the same time, on the same dates. I haven't bought the UGL shares after that. My question is, Is the $1600 loss subject to wash-sale rule?

My Fidelity and TD Ameritrade Gain/Loss pages don't show them as Wash-sales. But, an Internet article says: " When an investor holds several different investment accounts, wash-sale rules apply to the Investor, rather than a specific account. The IRS requires that brokers track and report any sales of the same CUSIP number in the same non-qualified account. However, investors are responsible for tracking and reporting any sales that occur in all other accounts that they control, including any accounts belonging to their spouse". ( I don't remember what website this article is on).

From what I know, the rule defines a wash sale as one that occurs when an individual sells or trades a security at a loss; and within 30 days before or after this sale, buys a "substantially identical" stock or securities, or acquires a contract or option to do so. I understand "Buying the same stock within 30 days after the sale", but "30 days before the sale" doesn't make sense to me. I have searched on the Web, but couldn't find examples for the "30 days before the sale" circumstance.