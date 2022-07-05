Due to the stock market going down, I got a margin call, and may be forced to sell a few thousand dollar worth of stocks.

However, I am lucky enough because I ended an employment with an agency, and my 401k there can be rolled over to my IRA and Roth IRA (they were in an S&P 500 ETF and T Rowe Price Growth Fund), and they must be rolled over as cash, so I also have a few thousand dollars to buy back those shares.

In other words, let's say I am forced to sell due to the margin call, 50 shares of stock at $80, at a loss of $10 per share, but I can buy back 50 shares of the same stock at $80, but now in my IRA or Roth IRA account, is it considered to be a "wash sale"?

However, is it true that if I don't care about claiming the loss of the $10, then it really doesn't matter? For example, if the stock is in the Roth IRA and when I sell them many years later when I am 65, there is no tax involved, so I don't care if it has a basis of $80 or $90, so I can just considered it "not squeezed out by the margin call but I just transferred it to the Roth IRA?"