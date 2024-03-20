This is for the US.

I have been doing DCA: Dollar Cost Averaging, so I have been buying Apple and Google (and some Amazon, QQQ, S&P500 ETF) regularly, perhaps $100 per day, in my regular personal account. (not IRA).

Due to the massive layoffs in the high tech industry, I may need to spend 2, 3 months to look for the next job, so I may need $2000 or $3000 meanwhile to pay for bills, and buy them back 2, 3 months later when I find a job.

In that case, when I sell my shares of Apple or Google (or Amazon or S&P500), I have the following choices:

shares that I bought in January - March 2024, which is

a. breaking even (no rise and no drop from the price I purchased)

b. Same as above but dropped 3% or less

c. Same as above but dropped 3% or more (hypothetically)

d. Same as above but rose 3%

e. Same as above but rose more than 3% shares that I bought within 12 months (so after March 2023), and is

(a) to (e) the same as above, with (a) breaking even, (b) dropped less than 3%, etc shares that I bought and are longer than 12 months, say within these two years

(a) to (e) the same as above shares that I bought 3 - 5 years ago

(a) to (e) the same as above

Which shares should I sell so that I pay least tax and I think the final goal is to maximize the long term compounding?

My thoughts is that, it may be best to sell all the ones that are "breaking even" (the short term ones) first, so that it is as if I never bought them, and pay no tax.

If I sell some short term ones, even if it is very little profits, I am subject to paying tax immediately or within 2024. (as it is taxed as if it is wages, not as long term capital gain).

If I sell the ones that has some gains and are long term, it has a lower tax rate, but then it will make the compounding effect less, due to tax.

If I sell the ones that has some loss, I am afraid that if I buy them back in April, I may be subject to the wash sale rule. (which is: I cannot claim the loss so in effect, it is like, I may end up with a higher cost for the future shares, because I lost those claim for losses).

There also is some complication because after the previous job has ended, I can transfer some money over from my last job's 401k Roth which is limited to S&P500 and T Rowe Price Tech fund and Retirement Target 2030, 2035, etc, to a personal Roth IRA, so that I can buy Apple or Google or QQQ. So while I may not buy back the shares until May or June, but with this transfer of fund, I actually may use that fund to buy Apple or Google in March and April (within this 30 days). So I am not sure if this will put me as doing a "wash sale".

What may be a proper way or correct way to share these shares for temporary living expenses?