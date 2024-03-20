0

This is for the US.

I have been doing DCA: Dollar Cost Averaging, so I have been buying Apple and Google (and some Amazon, QQQ, S&P500 ETF) regularly, perhaps $100 per day, in my regular personal account. (not IRA).

Due to the massive layoffs in the high tech industry, I may need to spend 2, 3 months to look for the next job, so I may need $2000 or $3000 meanwhile to pay for bills, and buy them back 2, 3 months later when I find a job.

In that case, when I sell my shares of Apple or Google (or Amazon or S&P500), I have the following choices:

  1. shares that I bought in January - March 2024, which is
    a. breaking even (no rise and no drop from the price I purchased)
    b. Same as above but dropped 3% or less
    c. Same as above but dropped 3% or more (hypothetically)
    d. Same as above but rose 3%
    e. Same as above but rose more than 3%

  2. shares that I bought within 12 months (so after March 2023), and is
    (a) to (e) the same as above, with (a) breaking even, (b) dropped less than 3%, etc

  3. shares that I bought and are longer than 12 months, say within these two years
    (a) to (e) the same as above

  4. shares that I bought 3 - 5 years ago
    (a) to (e) the same as above

Which shares should I sell so that I pay least tax and I think the final goal is to maximize the long term compounding?

My thoughts is that, it may be best to sell all the ones that are "breaking even" (the short term ones) first, so that it is as if I never bought them, and pay no tax.

If I sell some short term ones, even if it is very little profits, I am subject to paying tax immediately or within 2024. (as it is taxed as if it is wages, not as long term capital gain).

If I sell the ones that has some gains and are long term, it has a lower tax rate, but then it will make the compounding effect less, due to tax.

If I sell the ones that has some loss, I am afraid that if I buy them back in April, I may be subject to the wash sale rule. (which is: I cannot claim the loss so in effect, it is like, I may end up with a higher cost for the future shares, because I lost those claim for losses).

There also is some complication because after the previous job has ended, I can transfer some money over from my last job's 401k Roth which is limited to S&P500 and T Rowe Price Tech fund and Retirement Target 2030, 2035, etc, to a personal Roth IRA, so that I can buy Apple or Google or QQQ. So while I may not buy back the shares until May or June, but with this transfer of fund, I actually may use that fund to buy Apple or Google in March and April (within this 30 days). So I am not sure if this will put me as doing a "wash sale".

What may be a proper way or correct way to share these shares for temporary living expenses?

  • 3
    If you have multiple shares of a the same company bought at different times at different prices then from an investment perspective right now all the shares are completely equivalent and the question 'which ones do I sell' doesn't mean anything. It makes a differences for taxes, so I assume that is what you are interested in?
    – quarague
    1 hour ago
  • right, on some investment firm's website, when you sell, you can specify "Sell the ones purchased on Feb 5, 2024, etc. Otherwise, they assume it is "FIFO", meaning selling the oldest shares I bought (and if that has a lot of gain, then you have to pay tax on those gain now, instead of in 2030 or 2035 when you retire)
    – Stefanie Gauss
    53 mins ago
  • @StefanieGauss As a side note - it is generally not wise to make stock investments before you have some amount of cash savings, for just such a situation as this. The possible exception would be that if you are making investments in a work retirement plan, where your employer will only fund your account by matching your contributions.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    45 mins ago
  • If there are losing positions, when you consider which shares to sell, make sure that you do not incur wash sales. If you do, you'll temporarily lose the ability to deduct some/all of the loss until the replacement shares are sold.
    – Bob Baerker
    42 mins ago
  • 1
    @Grade'Eh'Bacon I have savings... that's why now I am trying to come up with 2 to 3 thousand dollars. If I didn't have savings, I'd right now try to come up with $8000 to $10000... it is expensive to live in California
    – Stefanie Gauss
    40 mins ago

