Suppose an individual is subscribed to a service that costs $3.00 per day. He uses his credit card to pay for this service. Also, suppose this individual wants to cancel his subscription but has forgotten his username and password for this service. He has tried contacting the merchant, but the merchant cannot locate his profile. What should this person do if doesn't want to keep being charged $3.00 per day?
A vendor accepting/taking ongoing payments should have the ability to find an account given the card number. Of course "should" doesn't always result in that actually happening.
The next step is to contact the card issuer, and give them the exact details. While I realize that one may have legitimate recurring billings on their card, this is the risk they take, that they may need to cancel the card and re-enter the new account with the other service providers. To be clear, the answer here is "cancel the card", but only after consulting with the issuer. They may be able/willing to block further charges.
Would the merchant complain since they are not getting the daily payment anymore? – creditguy122 1 hour ago
1@creditguy122 If they do, they ought to have enough information to help you cancel the service. – glibdud 45 mins ago