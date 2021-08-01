A vendor accepting/taking ongoing payments should have the ability to find an account given the card number. Of course "should" doesn't always result in that actually happening.

The next step is to contact the card issuer, and give them the exact details. While I realize that one may have legitimate recurring billings on their card, this is the risk they take, that they may need to cancel the card and re-enter the new account with the other service providers. To be clear, the answer here is "cancel the card", but only after consulting with the issuer. They may be able/willing to block further charges.