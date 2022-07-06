1

I never spend more than I have and always intend to pay the full balance on my credit card statements. Because the due date changes and because they are different for each card, I sometimes forget and get charged interest. I would like to avoid this by setting up auto payments.

I want to double check my thinking is correct. I have several different credit cards. I had looked at my past statements and taken note of when the due dates have been. Usually they are in a 4 day range per card. The minimum payment is always $10. So if I set up auto payments for a few days before the earliest day of the month the balance has been due on for each card and pay $10, would this avoid interest fees?

Or does it not work like this? What exactly happens if you do or do not make the "minimum payment" since you would have to pay interest if you did not pay off the full balance anyway?

As an aside, I used to work for a service provider. In training we were showed how to change the billing date for a customer and that it's in the company's interest to make it easy for customers to pay their bills. I tried asking a couple of the credit cards and they said they can't do this. Is this common?

  • They may not want to do this because it messes up balances and averages. Some providers bill everyone on specific dates, others bill on a monthly basis from the date the account was open. Some do allow changing statement dates, but they don't have to.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

No, paying only the minimum does not avoid interest charges. If you do not pay the full balance by the due date, then you will pay interest on some or all of the total balance, depending on the terms of the card (a common method is to calculate the average daily balance and multiply that by the equivalent daily rate).

If you do not pay even the minimum balance, you pay interest but also my pay a late fee (which may also accrue interest depending on the card terms). It may also show up as a missed payment on your credit report.

The only way to avoid paying interest at all is to pay off the full statement balance each month.

If you have so many cards that you cannot reliably keep track of the payment schedules, then you either need to set up automatic payments paying the full balance each month by the due date (all of my cards allow you to make a payment on the due date or N days before), or stop using so many cards.

it's in the company's interest to make it easy for customers to pay their bills

Yes, but it's also in the company's interest for customers to not pay their bills on time, since interest and penalties are a huge source of revenue for credit card companies.

If you make the minimum payment on time you avoid a late fee. You pay interest on any statement balance remaining after the due date (terms/calculations can vary).

I have a google sheet with a list of due dates and an indicator of whether or not they have been paid (yellow = scheduled, green = money left my account). I do this for automatic payments too, just in case something goes wrong it doesn't go unnoticed for too long.

My credit cards offer 'automatic payments' and can be the minimum due or statement balance. I typically do the automatic minimum due well before the due-date since my credit card balances vary wildly month to month I like to review rather than auto-pay full statement balance.

I thought choosing a due date was pretty common, but have no data on the topic. It makes sense that it varies by bank/product.

I have autopay set up on mine in different ways, in conjunction with their purposes.

  • My card I use primarily for online purchases I have set up for autopay for the minimum, as it has highly variable amounts and also needs the most scrutiny
  • My card I use for Costco I have set up to autopay the full amount, as it has fairly consistent, low amounts, only a few transactions, and a low maximum as well.
  • My card I use for most in-person payments I also pay the minimum auto-pay.
  • My "backup" card that is set up as my auto-failover for checking I auto-pay the full card amount (but it's always zero - if it were to get used due to having something odd happen with checking, I'd be alerted when it is used, and fix it then).
  • My two "store" credit cards autopay the full amount.

Monthly I review each card, all at the same time (regardless of payment deadlines). The two I autopay the minimum, I then schedule full balance payments at that time. The others I verify that the amounts are reasonable (the store cards I usually have zero balance on, as well as my backup card) and let auto-pay handle them.

The auto-pay-minimum allows me to guarantee I don't miss a payment (and get a negative mark on my credit history) if something happens and I forget to evaluate a card, but obviously I want to avoid interest, so it's important to look every month (in addition to being important for just knowing what's going on and catching fraud).

