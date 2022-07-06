I never spend more than I have and always intend to pay the full balance on my credit card statements. Because the due date changes and because they are different for each card, I sometimes forget and get charged interest. I would like to avoid this by setting up auto payments.

I want to double check my thinking is correct. I have several different credit cards. I had looked at my past statements and taken note of when the due dates have been. Usually they are in a 4 day range per card. The minimum payment is always $10. So if I set up auto payments for a few days before the earliest day of the month the balance has been due on for each card and pay $10, would this avoid interest fees?

Or does it not work like this? What exactly happens if you do or do not make the "minimum payment" since you would have to pay interest if you did not pay off the full balance anyway?

As an aside, I used to work for a service provider. In training we were showed how to change the billing date for a customer and that it's in the company's interest to make it easy for customers to pay their bills. I tried asking a couple of the credit cards and they said they can't do this. Is this common?