0

There's a restaurant here that's a hit or miss. Sometimes they mess up my order. Sometimes food sucks. But sometimes they're great and when they're great its really good. Maybe I'm a little addicted on their food.

They don't care about reviews people leave.

I once left this note while creating my order "Cancel my order if you're gonna mess it up otherwise I'll dispute the transaction". It didn't make a difference. I disputed that transaction choosing this option "I didn't receive what I ordered".

I disputed a few more times. Didn't leave a note again because they don't care.

I'd like to order more from here so I'm wondering.. Can I dispute too many times? I don't want my bank to close my credit card account. Every client of a bank has a lifetime value and if am unprofitable to them, they'd close my account, right?

Improve this question
New contributor
user118315 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • My personal experience is that disputing frequently harms the merchant more than it harms you. You might want to send your credit card company a letter explaining the situation just so you have something in writing. They might suggest not using that merchant, for example. If enough other people are chargebacking, the merchant will most likely lose their ability to accept credit cards
    – barrycarter
    25 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

user118315 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.