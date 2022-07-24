There's a restaurant here that's a hit or miss. Sometimes they mess up my order. Sometimes food sucks. But sometimes they're great and when they're great its really good. Maybe I'm a little addicted on their food.

They don't care about reviews people leave.

I once left this note while creating my order "Cancel my order if you're gonna mess it up otherwise I'll dispute the transaction". It didn't make a difference. I disputed that transaction choosing this option "I didn't receive what I ordered".

I disputed a few more times. Didn't leave a note again because they don't care.

I'd like to order more from here so I'm wondering.. Can I dispute too many times? I don't want my bank to close my credit card account. Every client of a bank has a lifetime value and if am unprofitable to them, they'd close my account, right?