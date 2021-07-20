I sold off my NVDA stock on june 21 after hours trade. I did not get any stock as dividend yet. will I not get it ?
-
When did your trade settle? – quid 54 mins ago
-
1Did you get the pre-split price for your shares or was the sale price 1/4 of the price before close? You either get the pre-dividend price or the dividend, but not both. – D Stanley 51 mins ago
-
We know that there are no free lunches with stock splits. If you own it the day before the split then you participate in the split. If the next day then no. So why does NVDA (et al) state the following? If approval is obtained, each NVIDIA stockholder of record at the close of business on June 21, 2021, will receive a dividend of three additional shares of common stock for every share held on the record date, to be distributed after the close of trading on July 19, 2021. Trading is expected to begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on July 20. What does June 21st have to do with anything? – Bob Baerker 33 mins ago
-
@BobBaerker: Because it's the dividend record date right there in your quote? The payable date and ex-dividend date are in July but the record date was in June. – Ben Voigt 2 mins ago