ASX regular trading hours are from 10 AM to 4:10 PM (including CSPA). I want to know if we can trade outside of these hours i.e. before 10 AM or after 4:10 PM. I know we can place orders from 7AM to 10 AM but these orders are not executed until market opens at 10 AM.

For an example, we can trade in US market outside of regular market hours (9:30 to 4 PM). Form-T trades are executed from 4 AM to 9:30 AM during pre market hours, and 4 PM to 8 PM during after market hours.