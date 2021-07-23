0

I've recently got my 13 year old son interested in learning about stock trading and options. He recently came to me with this question that I did not have an answer for. I am hoping someone in this forum can help.

He noticed that NVDA stock in Google finance showed a spike (up and immediately down) in after hours trading ( see below )

Google Finance after hours NVDA stock chart

but we could not find the same in other places for example marketwatch.

Marketwatch NVDA after hours stock chart

Another example: Walmart (WMT) stock today, Google finance shows a major dip after hours but Marketwatch shows no such thing.

Does anyone know why? Is this just a bug in Google stock charting software or something else?

TIA.

