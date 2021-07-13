In Canada/Ontario, in both cases of permanent and contract employment, is it possible that I request my employer that they pay me my full before-tax salary and I pay the tax at the end of the year myself?

I have found this question that is relevant:

Does your employer have to hold back taxes on your paycheque?

However, it is not explaining if it is possible to request in T1213 changing tax deduction at source to zero

This blog post might also be helpful: https://turbotax.intuit.ca/tips/t1213-form-request-to-reduce-tax-deductions-at-source-10956

As mentioned, I am looking for something else. I want my full tax withheld paid to me and I pay the tax at the end of the year myself.